Hot weather will be back again tomorrow, then it will cool a little bit for the weekend. Thunderstorms this evening could be severe with damaging wind. These storms will push offshore tonight, and it will stay warm and muggy. The hot, humid weather continues tomorrow with a lower chance for thunderstorms. High temperatures will be back into the low to mid 90s. A cold front will push through the area on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler weather will move in for the weekend with temperatures back to normal, in the upper 80s and low 90s. This more seasonable weather will continue through next week with a chance for storms each day.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.