Snow showers Friday night

Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s for most places. Clouds will increase tomorrow as a storm system forms offshore. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon, and it will be cool with high temperatures near 50. It will be cold again tomorrow night, and as the storm system moves away, the rain showers will change to snow showers late at night into early Saturday morning. The snow showers will be hit or miss, and any accumulations will be light… a dusting to as much as an inch. Skies will clear Saturday, but it will be very cold with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will plunge into the teens and low 20s Saturday night. We will see sunshine Sunday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 40s. The sunny weather will continue to start next week, and that will lead to a warm up. Temperatures will be above normal by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 24 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with showers late. Highs near 50.

Saturday, scattered morning snow showers, then clear and very cold. Highs in the low 40s.