Snowy Start for Saturday

Not much has changed temperature wise over the last couple of days. Once again, highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Much cloudy start for today and that will continue into Saturday morning. This evening, showers coming into our region from the southwest and stay to the east of I-95. Transitioning into early early Saturday morning, precipitation will advect from the north-northwest, due to the low pressure beginning its journey to the Northeast. Between 2-3AM snow will be falling to the west of I-95 and approach the beaches by mid Saturday morning. Precipitation is offshore by early Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cold on Saturday, highs in the low 40s. The remainder of Saturday will contain clear skies which will remain for the next several days. During Sunday afternoon, winds will shift from northerly to southerly. Southerly winds will initiate a warming trend continuing well into next week. Sunday will still have highs in the upper 40s, but we gradually warm to the mid 50s by Monday, near 60 on Tuesday, mid 60s by Wednesday, and mid/upper 60s by Thursday.

More rain will be in the forecast at the middle part of next week. Forecasting some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.