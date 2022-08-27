MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A gorgeous weekend ahead as we finally can expect a break from the clouds and misty showers. Mostly sunny skies dominated today and temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the coast and warmer inland in the lower-90s.

This weekend will also continue the summertime tradition of keeping the air extremely humid, so note, air temperatures in the lower-90s are going to feel like the upper-90s in most places. Hydration and sunscreen will be your best friend today.

There is still a small potential for a shower or storm associated with the sea breeze front, and also could see a little activity inland will hotter temperatures destabilizing the atmosphere, slightly, and leading to rising air.

Partly cloudy for tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the lower-70s widespread. Sunday will be very similar to today, maybe a degree cooler throughout the region. However, there is a little more rain coverage expected from tomorrow, but it is not going to put a damper on the whole day.

Scattered thunderstorm activity is set to return to start the work week, but all cities will return to the mid-80s on Monday. The hottest day is Wednesday. Low-90s for the Pee Dee and upper-80s to near 90 degrees for the coast. This day also is likely to see the most coverage in terms of rainfall with about 40% of the area seeing precipitation.