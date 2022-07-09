MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thunderstorms pushed through the Pee Dee and along the border belt last night, and there were some notable rainfall totals with a record-breaking amount in Lumberton, which broke the record for daily rainfall accumulation yesterday with 3.36 inches. The previous record set just last year was 2.07 inches.

Rain will continue to be the main headline for today, but luckily it will not be as hot. No heat advisories are in place for today. Florence is still projected to feel like 100 degrees today, but the beaches will feel like the mid-90s. High temperatures today will be in the upper-80s for the Grand Strand and low-90s inland,

The first half of the day is going to be uneventful, so beachgoers can probably get in a couple of hours at the beach late this morning into the early afternoon. Be mindful that there is an advisory for dangerous rip current risks, so always swim near a lifeguard.

Rain is expected to fire up late in the afternoon as a cold front begins to drop down through the area. Current model runs show this as a scattered rain event that will last for a couple of hours. Stray showers continue to be present into the overnight hours, and temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s.

A fairly similar rain setup will be in place for tomorrow but with less coverage. There will still be periods of very heavy downpours, and with all the rain this weekend, it is likely that there will be some localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some area could see 1.5 to 2.5 inches in the next 48 hours.

The cold front will pass through last Saturday night and during the early hours of Sunday. Sunday will be noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the mid-80s widespread, but the humidity will still be quite oppressive.

Heat-driven showers and thunderstorms will take up most afternoons in the upcoming seven days, but another slight cooldown will be associated with a cold front midweek.