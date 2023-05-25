MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cooler than normal temperatures today; low-70s at the coast and upper-70s inland. It will be gusty at times with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The Grand Strand is mostly cloudy with coastal showers throughout the afternoon. It will be cool tonight with the upper-50s at the coast and mid-50s inland.

A storm system will bring wind and the chance for rain throughout Memorial Day weekend. The low-pressure system begins off the coast of Florida and gradually moves to the north pushing rain into the Carolinas. Widespread rain begins tomorrow morning around the morning commute and will be persistent for about 24 hours or so. Temperatures tomorrow in the low-70s.

By Saturday afternoon rain will still be around but only scattered showers there will be some breaks throughout the day. Saturday will be cool in the upper-60s to nearly 70 degrees. Rainfall totals through Saturday night are 1-3″ with the coast seeing the most.

Not as soggy on Sunday, Monday looks to be the driest day of the four-day weekend. Both day’s temperatures are in the mid to upper-70s.