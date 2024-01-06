MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The weekend is not off to a great start. Rain began around 4 a.m. and will continue throughout the morning. Thunderstorm activity is not expected nor is severe weather. It is significantly warmer this morning as a warm front lifted north. Highs will be skewed across the area. The Grand Strand will be in the upper 60s. The mid-60s in the Pee Dee and just in the upper-50s west of I-95.

The rain will be mostly on the lighter side with less than an inch expected for most cities; therefore, rainfall records are not at risk. It will be another windy day with gusts in the 30s.

The good news is the whole weekend is not a loss. It will be sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid-50s on Monday as sunny skies continue.

Another much stronger storm system will pass to our west on Tuesday, bringing more rain to our area. We’ll once again warm to the low to mid-60s with another 1-2″ of rain possible. The wind will be the bigger story. Both the GFS and European models highlight 50-60 mph gusts as a trailing cold front moves through during the afternoon.

The rain will move out Tuesday night and sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday. An additional rain chance on Friday.