MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of thunderstorms will pop up throughout the evening and overnight hours, but severe thunderstorms will be unlikely. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s and for Monday it will be much cooler due to increasing cloud cover and northerly flow.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be below average in the mid-80s. Rain showers will arise by the morning commute and last throughout the evening. Thunderstorm activity will be very limited. Skies dry out around sunset and then dry conditions will last through Thursday.

Very sunny and temperatures rebound for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly dry these days, but an isolated storm is still possible. By Thursday temperatures will climb to the mid-90s inland and near 90 degrees at the coast.

To end the week it will be hot and humid with scattered rain chances.