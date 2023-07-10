Cloudy and wet weather will move in to start the week. High temperatures for today will be below average in the mid-80s. Rain showers will move in throughout the morning commute and last throughout the evening. Thunderstorm activity will be very limited. Skies dry out around sunset, and then dry conditions will last through Thursday.

It will be bery sunny and temperatures rebound for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly dry these days, but an isolated storm is still possible. By Thursday, temperatures will climb to the mid-90s inland and near 90 degrees at the coast.

To end the week, it will be hot and humid with scattered rain chances. This summertime pattern will continue through the weekend.

Today, cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, Showers end with gradual clearing. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.