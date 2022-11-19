MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today will be mostly sunny at the coast and parts of the Pee Dee returning to 60s degrees. Conditions will remain dry, but a light, stray shower is possible overnight along the coast.

Luckily, it will not be as cold tonight with the beaches clinging to the lower -40s and mid to upper-30s throughout the Pee Dee.

The 60s only last for a day as a cold front moves through the area on Sunday, The front is weak and could dissipate before making it to the area. However, cooler temperatures are still expected because high pressure will also be north of our area and will advect some cooler air into the area.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-50s, and a couple of degrees warmer on Monday. The warming trend will continue throughout midweek where the 60s will return and last through Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Rain is expected in the latter half of the week, but models are back and forward between the timing of the rain and coverage throughout the area. More details will be available on Monday.