MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air.

Clouds will be around for the morning time, then mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures for today will struggle to hit 60 degrees in the westernmost Pee Dee and along the border belt. Florence and Marion will be near 60 degrees, and the Grand Strand will be in the low-60s.

Temperatures are going to fall very fast tonight since skies will be clear and cold air advection will be driven down from the north. Low temperatures will be close to freezing in parts of the Pee Dee, but the development of the frost is going to be difficult as conditions will be slightly breezy. The best chance for patchy frost will be west of I-95.

Closer to the coast, temperatures will be in the upper-30s. This is going to be the coldest weather since the middle of October.

Most of the week is going to be below average for the middle of November. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 50s Monday.

Humidity is going to rise slightly on Tuesday as a warm front will be lifting through the area. There are going to be scattered showers associated with the front. Rain will be on the lighter side and will persist for most of the afternoon and evening.

The warm front will push temperatures back to 60 degrees in the Pee Dee and mid-60s at the coast, but there is a trailing cold front that will push through early Wednesday morning and this is going to bring about another cooldown, especially for Thursday and Friday where high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. The highest frost risk is going to be Thursday night into Friday morning.