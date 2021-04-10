Some more storms to finish the weekend

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see some more scattered showers as storms continue to push further off to the north. Lows will remain on the mild side only dropping down into the low 60s as we look forward to our Sunday morning.

Overall your Sunday will be quieter with a mix of sun and clouds however a couple of stray storms and showers can’t be ruled out with a weak cold front passing through. This cold front will be weak with highs only dropping down a few degrees from the first half of the weekend. An abundance of sunshine will return by Monday!

Looking forward to the week ahead will see another chance for showers moving in for Wednesday followed by a bigger cool down for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a lingering storm. Lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Limited sunshine with a couple showers/storms. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.