Higher chances for rain will continue through mid week. A cold front will push through the area today, and stall just to the south tonight. With the front in the area, we will see showers and thunderstorms today, and scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday as the front pushes back into the area. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will stay in the 80s.

The front will dissipate on Thursday, and there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm, but we will see more sunshine and it will be warmer, with some spots near 90. Warm, humid weather will settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82-85 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.