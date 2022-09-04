MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The rain potential is very low as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the Pee Dee and low-70s for the beaches.

For tomorrow morning, there is likely to be some fog primarily for the Pee Dee as temperatures will be fairly close to dewpoint values. The heat of the day is going to eliminate the fog by mid/late morning.

For Labor Day afternoon, there are likely to be some light showers passing through the area. It is not going to be a washout, but be mindful that showers will be on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees for the Pee Dee and mid-80s for the coast. Humidity will continue to be oppressive.

Small rain chances will persist for Tuesday and temperatures will be similar to tomorrow. Rain coverage will be higher on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front will creep closer to our area.