MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The trend of being very hot and humid will continue today. The heat index is forecasted between 100-104 degrees therefore there are no heat alerts in place from the National Weather Service. Today is trending mostly dry with isolated showers/storms in the evening, more so in the Pee Dee than at the beach.

Low temperatures for tonight will be normal in the Pee Dee in the mid-70s, but the Grand Strand will be a little warmer than average with mid to upper-70s in the forecast.

For tomorrow, the heat will persist, but again, no heat alerts are expected. The bigger headline is going to be the potential for strong, even a couple of severe, storms. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk of severe weather this is a level 2/5.

The main concern is wind followed by hail. There is not a tornado outlook in place. Isolated strong storms are likely between 5 p.m. tomorrow and 5 a.m. on Friday. Scattered storms will be around sunset to midnight.

The heat index is forecasted to increase dramatically for Friday and will be high enough to warranted a heat advisory. The current forecast is 109 degrees in Myrtle Beach and 107 degrees in Florence. The air temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s. The good news is for the weekend, the temperatures will lower and we will get a break from the triple-digit heat.