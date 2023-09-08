MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For the first part of your Friday we are looking at a mild start with mostly sunny skies. As we transition into the afternoon cloud cover will increase as well as the chance for an isolated shower or storm. Conditions look to cooperate with high school football tonight. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s at the coast and low-90s inland.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures remaining slightly above average in the low-70s.

It will be cooler for your Saturday but that is because there will be a stalled out front to our west. The front will increase clouds and as spark showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s tomorrow.

There is still some rain in the forecast for Sunday, but less coverage than Saturday. It will still be cooler, in the mid-80s.