MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and calm tonight with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-70s.

A couple of scattered showers and storms are possible late tomorrow morning. There will be periods of sunshine before the main event tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather. That is a level 2/5. This is mainly a damaging wind and hail concern, but all severe threats are possible – even tornadoes.

There is going to be a ton of available energy tomorrow with all of the heat and humidity. The severe threat is due to a cold front with this currently located in the Ohio River Valley and is spawning tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper-80s at the coast and low-90s inland. It will still be very humid so add 5-10 degrees and that will be the feel-like temperatures.

For the severe timing, the front is moving from the west so Darlington, Marlboro, and Scotland counties will get the action first between 3-5 p.m., and the coast will get the heavy rain between 6-9 p.m. As a reminder, this timing is based on the latest model run and is subject to change.

The severe threat is over by the morning commute on Tuesday. Stay weather aware.