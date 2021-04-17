Some sunshine to finish off the weekend

Happy Saturday! A few spots of light rain are possible later this evening, but won’t hold together into the night. PM temps range in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs push back to seasonable levels and get a little warmer for Sunday, topping out in the lower and mid 70s, with partial pm sunshine. Looking ahead to another work and school week start, Monday comes with more in the way of partly sunny skies, as highs hold in the mid 70s on average!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Few earlier showers to afternoon partial sunshine. Highs push to the low and mid 70s.