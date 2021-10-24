Spotty showers on Monday before Autumn air returns

After a weekend full of sunshine, clouds enter the picture tonight. Morning showers greet some of us along the Grand Strand tomorrow. The main chance for rain is between 6AM and noon, mainly along the coast. The showers weaken as they push inland, leading to a lower chance for rain in the Pee Dee.

Humidity will press up again on Monday, where highs will mostly be in the lower half of the 80s. Some spotty shower and storm activity is possible again Monday night with a passing cold front. After that, we get a couple days of fall-like temperatures through midweek.

Tuesday and Wednesday are trending cooler with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s along the beach and upper 40s inland. Showers return Thursday area-wide and last throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. Good news is the rain chances drop to 0 in time for the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 60 inland, to the upper-mid 60s along the coast.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with spotty showers & storms possible. Highs will be near 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Spotty showers possible. Rain chances at 30%. Lows cooling into the upper 50s.