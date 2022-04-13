Good morning, we’ve got a warm Wednesday on tap today with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s!

Clouds will increase later into today, but high temps will be similar to yesterday, as conditions stay dry. A cold front will potentially bring some spotty thunderstorms later on Thursday, with some lingering showers into Friday. Most of any rain activity there looks to be slated for Thursday night. Even though the severe threat isn’t that high, you should be keeping eyes on the sky.

Isolated showers with a few storms remain possible for Easter weekend, but rain chances aren’t too impressive at the moment. Keep checking back for updates as we get a bit closer. Overall highs temps for the weekend are currently slated for the 70s.

Today: Clouds increase, but highs remain in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a couple later storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.