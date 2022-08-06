A good Saturday morning my friends! We saw some gorgeous sunrises early, but a few morning showers have also popped up along the coast. Partly sunny skies will mostly dominate the day, as highs rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will be going nowhere as expected, with more partly clear night skies.

Isolated storm potential will be present today, but will increase a bit more into Sunday. This threat will be more likely for the beaches early, with a better inland threat for the afternoon. Keep eyes on the sky through the 2nd half of the weekend. High temps will be very similar to Saturday.

More high pressure presses into the region for Monday and Tuesday, backing off rain potential, with more hazy sunshine holding steady. Stray inland storm cannot be ruled out as usual. Hot and humid conditions roll right along into the middle of next week. Look for more storm chances to flare up again by Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with some spotty storms around. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear and muggy with lows in the mid to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.