Spring-like warmth continues with highs climbing into 70s

Warming trend continues as clouds linger. The warming trend we started Monday will continue today with highs climbing into the 70s. A little moisture linger as well with the chance for a stray shower this morning.

Subtropical moisture will continue to increase dew points, keeping the clouds around. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected through Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to near 80 throughout the Pee Dee and low to mid 70s for the Grand Strand all week.

A cold front will pass through Friday night putting low temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Moisture could return on Sunday as a low develops off shore to our south. Showers will continue before clearing out early Monday morning.

Today, partly sunny and warmer with a stray morning shower possible east of I-95. Highs: 76-77 inland, 70-72 beaches

Tonight, partly cloudy and warmer. Lows: 56-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a few inland showers possible. Highs: 80-82 inland, 75-76 beaches.