The first day of spring was beautiful! Tonight, things are going to cool off more quickly. We will all drop into the 40s. Mid 40s for the beaches and lower 40s for the Pee Dee. Some cities along the border belt may actually drop into the upper 30s. Sunshine will remain in place for tomorrow thanks to high pressure and temperatures will be similar to that of today. There will be a strong sea breeze tomorrow, that will keep the beaches in the middle to upper 60s and will keep conditions breezy. Nice weather and warming will continue for Tuesday, but more clouds will be present especially in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will see widespread rain. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a slight risk for our area on Wednesday. A majority of the showers are lighter, but there will be some isolated moderate storms which could see include a rumble of thunder. All and all this will continue to be an evolving system and the forecast is likely to change. Rain will continue for a majority of Thursday as well, but things clear out Thursday evening and sunshine will return for your weekend.