Starting off a warm and humid weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through this weekend. It will continue to warm up this weekend, and typical summertime weather will continue through next week. The chance for hit or miss thunderstorms will continue today with temperatures warming into the mid-80s. Tonight will be warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks rain-free, but it will be a little warmer with high temperatures near 90 away from the coast. Next week will bring temperatures near normal with a chance for a thunderstorm each day.
APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD
Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.