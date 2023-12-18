MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Boy, yesterday was something else wasn’t it? Widespread heavy rain, high winds, coastal flooding, and even a damaging tornado moved through the area. Today’s weather will be much quieter.

We will see sunny skies today, breezy conditions as the low pressure system continues to move up the Eastern seaboard. Those West to Northwest winds will start to weaken as we go throughout the afternoon. No real cold air in place, YET. We will see highs top out near 60 today, across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Tonight a cold front will push through the area. This will bring some very cold temperatures to the area. Overnight lows will range in the upper 20s to low 30s across the Pee Dee and border belt tonight. Near freezing along the coast. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday, will not make it out of the 40s will full sunshine. Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday morning will fall well into the 20s across the Pee Dee and Border belt. Some of the colder locations, could see upper teens. Across the coast lows will be well into the 20s. Wednesday again will be another cold but sunny day with highs in the 40s, lows again in the 20s.

High pressure will start to move slightly off the coast Thursday into the weekend. That allows for a little more mild air to move into the area. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s, close to 60.