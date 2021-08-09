Staying hazy & humid for the workweek

Closing out our Monday, a good amount of sunshine will fade towards a warm and muggy night. Limited cloud coverage will be present with lows in the mid to low 70s. There won’t be too many changes in the coming days with similar temperatures and overall conditions settling in.

During the workweek, a stagnant pattern will hold up with hazy and humid conditions, again with limited isolated storms around. For the most part though most will be sticking with plenty of hazy sunshine with heat index values around 100 for our afternoons. Make it a great week and stay cool.

With our eyes on the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 6 is likely to form as we push towards the nighttime hours, so please remain with us for updates on what should become Tropical Storm Fred. It is still too early to tell of any direct impacts to the Southeastern US.

TONIGHT: Muggy with limited clouds mixing with clearing. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a few stray storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mild with a good amount of clearing. Lows mostly in the mid 70s.