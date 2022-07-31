Happy Sunday, all! We will remain out of heat-advisory status today, but it will still be hot and humid with highs around 90 to the mid-90s. Isolated storms will be possible again, too, but they will be a bit less aggressive than we saw yesterday, especially along the southern portions of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

This typical hot and humid weather will continue to start next week with limited thunderstorm chances around. High pressure will strengthen, helping to result in hotter and drier weather for a good portion of the workweek. Make sure you are continuing to take heat safety seriously into August.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs near 90 to the mid-90s.

Tonight: Very muggy with partly clear skies. Lows in the upper-mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a stray storm possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s.