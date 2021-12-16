Staying warm into the weekend

The warm weather will continue into the weekend. Humidity has been increasing today, and that will bring more clouds tonight into the weekend. The higher humidity will prevent temperatures from dropping as much overnight. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow and Saturday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s, and close to record highs on Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s, but will probably fall through the day with the warmest weather in the morning, then cooler in the afternoon. It will stay cool into next week with highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. A storm system will bring rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with potential for a good, soaking rain.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 53 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.