Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. More nice weather tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine and an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to near 80. It will warm a bit toward the end of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The chance for hit or miss thunderstorms will be highest on Thursday and Friday. A weak cold front will move through late Saturday, and we will see a brief cool down for Sunday, then back into the 80s to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 80 inland 78 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.