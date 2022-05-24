Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A weak cold front will move through tonight, bringing the chance for showers. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler and drier. Rain chances will stay low tomorrow and Thursday with high temperatures in the 80s. A stronger cold front will move through on Friday bringing rain and thunderstorms. The front will push offshore Friday night and drier air will move in for the holiday weekend. We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend with temperatures in the 80s. Warmer weather may return next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 62 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.