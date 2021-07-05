Staying with a mainly sunny Monday!

Happy Monday everyone! As we progress onward, conditions will remain hotter and on the sunny side of things. Keep up with staying hydrated and protecting yourselves from the sun. Overnight conditions will remain calmer as well.

Partly sunny skies will come along with an increase in humidity and stray storm potential for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. For more details on Elsa, please head to our home page, where a separate article has been dedicated to the current Tropical Storm!

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a chance of stray thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.