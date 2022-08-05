Hot, humid weather will continue today with lower storm chances. High pressure will control our weather through today, bringing plenty of sunshine and little rain. It will stay hot with high temperatures away from the coast in the low to mid 90s. The sea breeze will remain strong today and temperatures will not get as hot along the coast with highs in the upper 80s.

High pressure will weaken over the weekend, allowing scattered late day thunderstorms to develop. High temperatures will return to normal for the weekend. Storm chances will increase slightly on Sunday with scattered afternoon storms. Temperatures will start to climb on Monday as we should see a dry start to the week.

It will heat up again for the middle of next week with temps back to around 90° at the beaches, mid 90s inland. Storm chances also increase for the second half of next week, ahead of a cold front that could move in on Thursday.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray inland storm possible. Highs 92-94 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-745 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs 92 inland, 87 beaches.