Happy Sunday, everyone! Mostly sunny skies will hold up for most of the day as highs make a further jump again, mainly into the mid-80s. The center of the high-pressure system affecting us will move offshore into the day, and winds will continue to switch to a southerly direction.

It will be slightly warmer tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and there will be a few more clouds mixing in. You’ll notice an increase in mugginess. A cold front will move through late on Monday, dropping temperatures overnight, into Tuesday. Some patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out with the front.

Looking late week, Tropical Storm Ian continues to have the potential to impact the Carolinas as a hurricane or tropical storm, so stay tuned as we keep you updated throughout the week! We are not in the cone of uncertainty just yet, but we easily could be by this afternoon or evening.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs average in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with milder lows in the mid- 60s to near 70.

Monday: Good deal of sun with highs in the mid to upper 80s.