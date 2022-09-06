A summertime pattern continues ahead of a cold front. Today will be hot and humid, and the timing of the rain will be similar to what was observed yesterday. However, there is expected to be a lot less coverage, with 20% to 30% of the area seeing rain this afternoon. It will also be very hot and humid today and Wednesday. High temperatures for the next couple of days will be in the low-90s inland and mid-upper 80s for the coast. If you factor in the humidity, the feel-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.

A cold front will push through the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon and this is going to lower temperatures and dewpoints slightly for the end of the week. Temperatures for the remainder of the workweek will be in the low to middle 80s widespread. Storm chances will be scattered for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated PM storms. Highs 89-91 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with PM storms. Highs 88-90 inland, 86-88 beaches.