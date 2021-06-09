Storm chances continue as we heat up

Warm, humid weather will continue with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. High pressure offshore will continue to direct moisture into the Carolinas. we will see a little more sunshine today, that will warm us into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. More of the same for Thursday and Friday, although some inland areas will warm to near 90.

A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Some showers may linger into Sunday, but it will dry out a bit. Most places will be dry to start next week with temperatures back in the low 90s and isolated afternoon storms.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.