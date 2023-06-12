Warm and muggy with storm chances ahead of a cold front. Today will continue to be hot and humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A few stray showers are possible in the morning, but a higher chance in the midafternoon. Storm chances continue into the evening ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move off shore tonight, taking the storms along with it.

Tuesday will be mostly dry and slightly less humid. Rain returns Wednesday morning. Scattered storms continue Wednesday afternoon. Dry weather returns Thursday and we’ll heat up to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s along the coast to the low 90s inland on Friday and on Saturday. Storm chances return Saturday night and Sunday as the next system moves into the Carolinas.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 86-88 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild, storms ending. Low 64-66 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and slightly less humid. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.