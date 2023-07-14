Triple-digit heat will continue today as storm chances increase. High temperatures will once again be normal for today. The Grand Strand will top out in the upper-80s, and the Pee Dee will be in the low 90s. The extreme, excessive humidity will last today and for several days to come. Anticipate that feel-like temperatures will once again be over 100 degrees, possibly topping 105 in some spots today.

Scattered storms chances return this afternoon with some isolated heavy downpours possible. Over the weekend, the weather is going to be much of the same: hot and humid, with scattered storm chances in the midafternoon. Likely heat advisories will be issued by the end of the weekend. Storms chances go down as we get closer to midweek next week. Lower storm chances will allow the actual temperatures to heat up even more as heat indices remain in the triple digits.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-75 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 92 inland, 88-89 beaches.