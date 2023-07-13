Our weather will heat up with a chance for thunderstorms for the end of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunny, dry weather the past two days will move offshore today. This will increase the humidity enough to bring a chance for a late-day thunderstorm today, but most will remain dry. Today will be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s, but the heat index will climb back into the triple digits. Humidity will increase even more Friday, bringing a better chance for scattered afternoon storms.

This hot, humid weather with a chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s with heat index values over 100.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray shower. Highs 92-95 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered p.m. storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.