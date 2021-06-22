Storm chances increase today ahead of a cold front

A cold front today will bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms, plus it will cool us down. It will be mostly cloudy and windy today with showers starting early. The cold front will move in this evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. Some of the showers could linger into Wednesday, especially closer to the coast. It will stay rather cloudy Wednesday, and it will be cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The cooler weather will continue Thursday as well.

A warm front will move through on Friday, bringing back the warmer weather for the weekend. Rain chances will be higher with the front on Friday, but for the weekend we are expecting just a few pop up storms in the warm, humid weather.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with scat’d storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s inland, near 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for a shower. Highs near 80.