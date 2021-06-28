Storm chances increase today as we start a summertime pattern

Warm, humid weather will continue into the start of this week with scattered storms. Monday will start with storms chances along the coast, mid-morning into midday. Storms will push inland throughout the afternoon, keeping temperatures slightly below normal. Temperatures will heat up with a chance for scattered thunderstorms each day as we settle into a typical summer-like pattern with sunny starts followed by scattered afternoon storms.

Storm chances increase for the weekend as a front approaches from the west and stalls just outside our area.

Today, sun and clouds with storm chances throughout the day. Highs 88-90 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny start, warm and humid, scattered afternoon storms. Highs 86-90.