Storm chances linger for our Saturday

Good Saturday morning my friends! After some earlier stronger storms, partly sunny skies have broken out today, but rain chances are not done yet. Scattered showers and storms will find their way through the region this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s overall. Luckily, rainfall rates will mainly be focused in isolated spots, and we won’t be seeing washout weather for a little while!

Sunday comes along with warmer high temps, a good deal of hazy sunshine, and limited pop up storm potential. Most will be remaining dry, but rain chances can’t be completely ruled out. During the workweek a stagnant pattern will settle in with hazy and humid conditions, again with limited isolated storms around.

TODAY: Partial sunshine with scattered showers and storms. Highs average in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with a couple lingering storms. Lows average in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Good deal of sunshine with a couple stray storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.