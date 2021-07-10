Storm chances linger to finish the weekend

Overnight tonight we’re going to see a few more scatters storms roll through the region. We’ll start off our Sunday with the chance for a handful of spotty showers. during the afternoon good breaks of sunshine will still be possible, but with winds out of the south, we’ll see an increase in isolated storm chances. Highs will only back off a couple of degrees.

Remain weather-aware as we progress into the workweek as well! Isolated storm potential will remain in place, with hazy sunshine and seasonable temperatures for our region.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase late with a couple of showers. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Breaks of sun with isolated storms around. Highs in the mid-80s to around 90.