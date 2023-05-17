Rain chances are back and could linger for the next few days. A cold front will push into the area today, bringing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. It will still be warm today with temperatures back into the 80s. The front will stall just to our south on Thursday. This will drop temperatures into the 70s, but with the front so close, it will stay mostly cloudy and the chance for showers will continue. There is a small chance that some showers could linger into Friday as we start to warm back up.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for Saturday as we remain mostly dry. Another cold front will move through to our south on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will not cool off much and showers could linger through Monday. Drier weather will move in on Tuesday, and it will still be warm with highs in the 80s.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scat’d showers. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and cooler with lingering showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.