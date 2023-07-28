Storm chances on the rise as humidity increases. Temperatures will heat up to around average today with slightly high storm chances. Scotland County is the only county in our viewing area under a heat advisory. That will from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. The heat index is forecasted at 105-106 degrees. The Pee Dee and coast will see triple-digit heat today as well but not high enough for a heat advisory. Showers will move into the area from the south, so southern portions of the viewing area will be a little cooler today. Highs will be in the low 90s for the southern portions of the Pee Dee, mid 90s for Florence up to Bennettesville and a few degrees warmer for the Border Belt. Beaches will be in the upper 80s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Temperatures will cool even more for the Pee Dee on Saturday but climb for Sunday. The coast will see the low-90s and the Pee Dee will be in the mid 90s. Heat advisories could be widespread for all counties on Sunday. Rain chances will be a little higher during the weekend, but no day is a washout.

The heat index this weekend will range from 100 to 103 degrees on Saturday then jump to 106 to 108 on Sunday. Heat and humidity based storms will continue Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will push through the area on Monday, keeping the shower chances around to start next week. Near normal temperatures return by Tuesday as continue for much of next week. The heat index will also drop to the mid 90s by Tuesday.