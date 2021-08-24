Storm chances on the rise through midweek

The chance for pop up thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be close to normal for the next few days with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The hot and humid weather will lead to scattered afternoon thunderstorms today and Wednesday.

High pressure will control our weather, and get stronger toward the end of the week. Rain chances will drop on Thursday, and it will likely stay dry Friday through the weekend. It will also heat up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scat’d storms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.