Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. A weak front will move through tomorrow, keeping the chance for a few thunderstorms around as we remain hot and humid. We will dry out behind this front for Friday and temperatures will not cool off very much.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday with another chance for storms. The front will push off shore Saturday night and we will dry out and cool off a little for Sunday. Temperatures will build next week with highs back in the mid 90s by mid week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and muggy with scat’d showers/storms. Lows 70-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs *90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.