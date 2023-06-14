The chance for thunderstorms will be back today. Typical June weather has returned and will continue through Thursday. It will be warm and humid and we will have a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chance of rain this week will be today where we see on and off thunderstorms. We’ll see a few scattered storms on Thursday as well as we remain warm and humid.

Storm chances decrease for Friday and the weekend as we heat up. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland. The hot, humid and mostly dry conditions will continue through the weekend. The chance for storms will return to start next week. Temperatures will cool back down to the mid 80s by Tuesday. Storm chances will continue for much of next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scat’d PM storms. High 86-88 inland, 84-86 beaches

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 65-67 inland, 68 beaches

Thursday, partly sunny with scat’d PM storms. High 86-88 inland, 85-86 beaches.