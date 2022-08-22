A good Monday morning, my friends! As we push on into the start of the work and school week, skies will remain on the cloudier side with rain chances staying on the up and up. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms popping up later into the day as highs make a push to the lower-mid 80s.

Warm and muggy conditions with isolated to scattered storms will continue for the rest of the week. It’s going to be a tough pattern to shake off, so stay tuned for further updates and keep an umbrella handy if you can. Partly sunny skies will at least try to fight back later into the week.

Today: Mainly clouds with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Lingering thunderstorms with limited clearing. Lows mostly in the lower 70s to near 70.

Tuesday: Peeks of sun through clouds with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.