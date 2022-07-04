A happy 4th of July, my friends! Partly sunny skies will hold steady at times today, but scattered thunderstorms will be around as we press into the afternoon. As we get into the overnight period, storms and showers fizzle out, helping to set up a drier outlook for firework displays.

From the 4th of July into the middle of this week, our muggy summer pattern will still not let go. Partly sunny skies will try to hold steady, but isolated thunderstorms remain possible each day. This is something we don’t get rid of later in the week. either, with rain chances to see a bump into Thursday.

Keep your eyes on the sky as usual!

4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny with scattered p.m. storms. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear as storms fizzle out late. Lows mostly in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s