Another Toasty Tuesday has settled in my friends. Hot & humid conditions will continue this week, but today will come with more sunshine overall. High pressure offshore will control our weather through midweek, keeping higher rain potential at bay. High temps will be a bit above normal today, near 90 along the coast, with low to mid-90s inland. Wednesday will be slightly hotter with highs in the low to mid-90s.

A cold front will move into the area late Thursday with a higher chance for thunderstorms that will continue into Friday. Stay weather aware! The front will push offshore late on Friday, allowing cooler & drier weather to move in for the weekend. High temps will be mostly in the 80s this weekend, with lower humidity.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with a few pop-up storms. Highs 92-95 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight: Good clearing, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.